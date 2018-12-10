Accuweather Forecast: Clear and chilly overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Clear and chilly overnight with lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tuesday is a dry and mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Wednesday:
Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 63
San Francisco 58
Oakland 58
San Jose 60
Concord 62
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
