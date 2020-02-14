AccuWeather forecast: Clear evening, increasing high clouds overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mostly clear early with increasing high clouds overnight. Low temperatures will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.
Weekend and Beyond:
Saturday will be breezy and much cooler with increasing high clouds. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, windy, and even cooler than tomorrow, with highs ranging from low and mid 50s at the coast to near 60 along the bay shoreline to low 60s inland. There is also a chance of light, isolated showers Sunday afternoon, mainly in the South Bay.
Cold air will settle in Sunday night and linger into early Monday morning, but Monday afternoon will be sunny and mild, and the remainder of next will be dry, mild, and springlike.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
San Francisco 58
Oakland 60
San Jose 62
Concord 64
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Much Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Much Cooler
Highs: Around 60
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Much Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Much Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Much Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
