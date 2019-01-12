WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cold and dry

Sat pm wx

It's a dry night on the way with mostly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.



Sunday starts out dry but our next storm will arrive in the evening. This storm is a light storm which ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect light showers in the evening along with light winds. Rainfall will likely be less than .25". Highs range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 60
Oakland 60
San Jose 61
Concord 61

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Lower 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Lower 60s

Monday:
Scattered showers continue with our storm ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect on & off light showers the entire day. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.


