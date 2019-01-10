WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Dense fog overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Thursday night will become increasingly cloudy, with areas of dense fog overnight, especially in the North Bay and inland East Bay.

Thursday night will become increasingly cloudy, with areas of dense fog overnight, especially in the North Bay and inland East Bay. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with showers developing first in the North Bay and then spreading to other areas late Friday and Friday night. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, and periods of rain and showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning.

Most of the remainder of the day Saturday will be dry, but another series of storms will begin on Sunday producing some periods of rain or showers every day next week.

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Early Morning Showers/Then, Partly Cloudy & Dry
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60 Across the Region.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 56

Coast
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers Late
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers Late
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers Late
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Widespread Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers Late
Highs: Near 60

South Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Patchy Fog
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers Late
Highs: Near 60


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Where is SF? Fog blankets the city
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
Downed tree narrowly misses home in San Jose
Crews working fast to prevent another raw sewage spill in Marin Co. ahead of storm
More Weather
Top Stories
2 'upset' passengers detained after SF-bound flight diverted to Oakland
88-year old woman brutally beaten in SF park, granddaughters seek change
Why are people in the U.S. having less babies?
VIDEO: Giants announce renaming of AT&T Park to Oracle Park
Gov. Gavin Newsom offers $144 billion budget, ups savings
VIDEO: Aeromexico flight stuck on Oakland Airport tarmac for hours
Brother of slain Officer Ronil Singh speaks during Pres. Trump's border visit
Where is SF? Fog blankets the city
Show More
Assemblyman Phil Ting gives insight into Governor Newsom's budget
Bay Area commuters happy to have new ferry service
Californians can use driver's license to fly until April 10 after extension extended
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
VIDEO: Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride in SoCal
More News