Accuweather Forecast: Dense fog overnight

Thursday night will become increasingly cloudy, with areas of dense fog overnight, especially in the North Bay and inland East Bay. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, with showers developing first in the North Bay and then spreading to other areas late Friday and Friday night. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, and periods of rain and showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning.
Most of the remainder of the day Saturday will be dry, but another series of storms will begin on Sunday producing some periods of rain or showers every day next week.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Early Morning Showers/Then, Partly Cloudy & Dry
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60 Across the Region.
Temperatures
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 56
Coast
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers Late
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers Late
Highs: Near 60
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers Late
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Widespread Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers Late
Highs: Near 60
South Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Patchy Fog
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers Late
Highs: Near 60
