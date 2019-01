Accuweather Forecast: Dense fog overnight

Temperatures

Thursday night will become increasingly cloudy, with areas of dense fog overnight, especially in the North Bay and inland East Bay. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.Friday will be mostly cloudy, with showers developing first in the North Bay and then spreading to other areas late Friday and Friday night. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, and periods of rain and showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning.Most of the remainder of the day Saturday will be dry, but another series of storms will begin on Sunday producing some periods of rain or showers every day next week.Early Morning Showers/Then, Partly Cloudy & DryHighs: Upper 50s to Around 60 Across the Region.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers LateHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog OvernightLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers LateHighs: Near 60Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog OvernightLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers LateHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Areas of Dense Fog OvernightLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Widespread ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog OvernightLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers LateHighs: Near 60Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog OvernightLows: Patchy FogTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Showers LateHighs: Near 60