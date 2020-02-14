AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, wet weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- FROST ADVISORY: Until 9 a.m. for the North Bay.
After 9 a.m. you can remove your protective measures to keep your pets and plants safe.
Today features dry weather all day. Increasing clouds and a light onshore breeze keeps us cooler than average, upper 50s to lower 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.
Clouds thicken tonight. This keeps us milder overnight, lower to upper 40s, but also produces areas of light rain by tomorrow morning.
Weekend and Beyond:
Two storms, one each day, bring us areas of rain then light to moderate showers. The storms rank a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall amounts range from .25" to .75". Breezes increase but stay below damaging levels.
A drying and warming trend begins Monday with above-average highs for a few days.
Temperatures:
Concord: 61/46
Oakland: 59/49
Redwood City: 59/46
San Francisco: 58/49
San Jose: 60/45
San Rafael: 60/46
Santa Rosa: 62/42
Coast
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Showers Arrive
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Showers Arrive
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Increasing Clouds
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Rain
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
Inland East Bay
TODAY: Increasing Clouds
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Rain
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Increasing Clouds
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Rain
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Rain
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, wet weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More