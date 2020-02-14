Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, wet weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- FROST ADVISORY: Until 9 a.m. for the North Bay.
After 9 a.m. you can remove your protective measures to keep your pets and plants safe.

Today features dry weather all day. Increasing clouds and a light onshore breeze keeps us cooler than average, upper 50s to lower 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.

Clouds thicken tonight. This keeps us milder overnight, lower to upper 40s, but also produces areas of light rain by tomorrow morning.

Weekend and Beyond:
Two storms, one each day, bring us areas of rain then light to moderate showers. The storms rank a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall amounts range from .25" to .75". Breezes increase but stay below damaging levels.
A drying and warming trend begins Monday with above-average highs for a few days.

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/46
Oakland: 59/49
Redwood City: 59/46
San Francisco: 58/49
San Jose: 60/45
San Rafael: 60/46
Santa Rosa: 62/42

Coast
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Showers Arrive
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Showers Arrive
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Increasing Clouds
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Rain
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

Inland East Bay
TODAY: Increasing Clouds
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Rain
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Increasing Clouds
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Rain
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Rain
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

