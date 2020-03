AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, wet weekend

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- FROST ADVISORY: Until 9 a.m. for the North Bay.After 9 a.m. you can remove your protective measures to keep your pets and plants safe.Today features dry weather all day. Increasing clouds and a light onshore breeze keeps us cooler than average, upper 50s to lower 60s.Clouds thicken tonight. This keeps us milder overnight, lower to upper 40s, but also produces areas of light rain by tomorrow morning.Two storms, one each day, bring us areas of rain then light to moderate showers. The storms rank a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . Rainfall amounts range from .25" to .75". Breezes increase but stay below damaging levels.A drying and warming trend begins Monday with above-average highs for a few days.Concord: 61/46Oakland: 59/49Redwood City: 59/46San Francisco: 58/49San Jose: 60/45San Rafael: 60/46Santa Rosa: 62/42TODAY: Becoming Partly SunnyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Showers ArriveLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly SunnyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Showers ArriveLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Increasing CloudsHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of RainLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Increasing CloudsHighs: 59 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of RainLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Increasing CloudsHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of RainLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly SunnyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of RainLows: 40 - 45 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now