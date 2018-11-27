Accuweather Forecast: Fog then rain today

WEATHER

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Patchy dense fog covers mainly Inland Valleys and San Francisco this morning. Visibility could be dangerously low nearing an 1/8 of a mile throughout the morning commute. Temperatures are milder this morning, middle 40s to middle 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
RADAR: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

Our next storm arrives in the North Bay around 7 a.m. and stays there for most of the morning. North Bay neighborhoods experience steady light to moderate rain. As the lunch hour nears the steady rain begins moving south into the Central Bay. The chance of moderate rain tapers. By 4 p.m. light rain touches all neighborhoods. After 7 p.m. the steady rain tapers to scattered light showers with the chance continuing overnight. The storm ranks 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

The parade of storms brings dangerous waves to our beaches beginning today.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: 10 a.m. Today -- 4a.m. Friday

Wednesday -- Thursday:
Waves of scattered light showers dot our day tomorrow. Stronger storms with heavier rain, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds arrive tomorrow evening and continue through Thursday morning. This storm ranks 2-Moderate. The storm begins to taper and moves east late in the afternoon.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/53
Fremont: 63/55
Oakland: 62/53
Redwood City: 63/54
San Francisco: 61/54
San Jose: 64/55
San Rafael: 59/51
Santa Rosa: 59/49

Coast:
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Light Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Light Showers
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Light Showers
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 58 - 6167 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Light Showers, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Light Rain
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Light Showers
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Light Rain
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Light Showers
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

