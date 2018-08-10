AccuWeather Forecast: Friday evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be mostly clear inland and near the bay, but areas of fog will form along the coastline. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a little cooler, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 90s inland. We can also expect improving air quality tomorrow. Gradual cooling will continue into early next week, but we may experience a slight increase in humidity around the middle of the week.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Thursday 2 p.m. - Saturday 11 p.m.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 92
Oakland 73
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 65
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 88
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrowt: Partly sunny & breezy
Highs: Near 60
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Low to mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & warm
Highs: Mid to upper 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Mid to upper 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Upper 50s to around 60
tomorrow: Sunny & warm
Highs: Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Mid to upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Upper 50s to around 60
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & warm
Highs: Mid 80s to near 90
Looking ahead to Sunday
Mostly sunny & cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to near 90 Inland
