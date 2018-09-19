AccuWeather Forecast: Heating up under sunny skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Clear skies expected across the entire Bay Area tonight. Winds will turn gusty, especially Inland and in the North Bay. It's for that fact a Red Flag Warning is in effect for those regions as any fires that start can spread quickly.
Lows drop into the upper 40s to upper 50s. Thursday is a warm to hot day. Under sunny skies highs range from the upper 60s to mid 90s.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Through Thursday afternoon
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 90
San Francisco 71
Oakland 80
San Jose 88
Concord 93
Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies, Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies, Windy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies, Windy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 90s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Friday:
Under sunny skies it is a warm afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to low 90s.
