AccuWeather Forecast: High temps continue with cool down starting this weekend

Tonight will be mostly clear inland and near the bay, with patchy low clouds along parts of the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s.
A SPARE THE AIR Alert is in effect all day today.
Tomorrow and Thursday will be sunny and mild at the coast, very warm near the bay, and excessively hot inland.
High temperatures both days will range from low 70s at the coast to near 90 along the bay shoreline to around 102 to 106 in the hottest inland areas.
This excessive heat will begin to taper off Friday, when inland highs will reach only into the low 90s, and further cooling will occur across the entire Bay Area over the weekend.
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low 70s Coast to 106 Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 106
Oakland 84
Redwood City 91
San Francisco 78
San Jose 95
Santa Rosa 100
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Around 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Around 90
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: 102 to 106
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to 102
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Around 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Around 90
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low 90s to 104
