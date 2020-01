AccuWeather forecast: Isolated showers today, moderate storm Wednesday - Thursday

Temperatures:

Showers last night make our morning damp and our commute slippery. Temperatures dip into the lower to upper 40s.An unsettled flow from northwest to southeast keeps a chance of scattered light showers in our forecast today. The best chance for showers to fall is across the North Bay and near the Coast. With a mix of sun and clouds highs struggle to reach the middle to upper 50s.Partly cloudy conditions with patch dense fog develop overnight. Much cooler lows settle our neighborhoods, near 30 degrees Inland to middle 40s across San Francisco.Most of us remain dry during the day tomorrow.Light rain develops across the North Bay late tomorrow afternoon with isolated showers elsewhere. The storm increases to a 2-Moderate Storm on our Storm Impact Scale Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Expect steady light to moderate rain with a few hours and heavier rain. Urban flooding will be a concern during Thursday's morning commute.Concord: 56/35Fremont:55/36Oakland: 55/40Redwood City:56/34San Francisco: 54/43San Jose: 56/37San Rafael 53/39Santa Rosa: 55/3TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 52 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 39 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 53 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 30 - 35 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 31 - 37 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 34 - 39 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now