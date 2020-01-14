Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Isolated showers today, moderate storm Wednesday - Thursday

Showers last night make our morning damp and our commute slippery. Temperatures dip into the lower to upper 40s.




An unsettled flow from northwest to southeast keeps a chance of scattered light showers in our forecast today. The best chance for showers to fall is across the North Bay and near the Coast. With a mix of sun and clouds highs struggle to reach the middle to upper 50s.

Partly cloudy conditions with patch dense fog develop overnight. Much cooler lows settle our neighborhoods, near 30 degrees Inland to middle 40s across San Francisco.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Most of us remain dry during the day tomorrow.
Light rain develops across the North Bay late tomorrow afternoon with isolated showers elsewhere. The storm increases to a 2-Moderate Storm on our Storm Impact Scale Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Expect steady light to moderate rain with a few hours and heavier rain. Urban flooding will be a concern during Thursday's morning commute.

Temperatures:
Concord: 56/35
Fremont:55/36
Oakland: 55/40
Redwood City:56/34
San Francisco: 54/43
San Jose: 56/37
San Rafael 53/39
Santa Rosa: 55/3

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 43 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 31 - 37 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

