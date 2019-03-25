Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Isolated sprinkles in parts of Bay Area

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight, with an isolated sprinkle confined to the South Bay and Inland East Bay. Lows range from the lower 40s to lower 50s.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tuesday is still an unsettled day. Expect a lot of clouds and the chance for a shower, mainly in the South Bay and Inland East Bay. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall amounts will total less than .10". Highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
San Francisco 60
Oakland 62
San Jose 66
Concord 64

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Isolated Shower
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Isolated Shower
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Isolated Shower
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower
Highs: Mid 60s

Wednesday:
Another storm moves into the Bay Area; this storm also ranking a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect the heaviest rain to fall in the morning with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs reach the low 60s.

