AccuWeather forecast: Last chance for showers before dry and warmer weekend

Our Thursday morning features a cloudy sky with few patches of not very dense fog. Dress for even milder temperatures, upper 40s to middle 50s.Clouds dominate our afternoon sky with a few sunny stops between the gray. Cooler conditions prevail with highs only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s along the Coast and San Francisco, with lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland communities. A few light showers may pop across neighborhoods in the southern half of the Bay.Our sky remains mostly cloudy tonight with one more chance of isolated showers. Lows reach similar levels.A bit more sunshine breaks through the clouds tomorrow. This adds a few degrees to our highs.High pressure takes complete control Saturday and holds on through next week. No more need for an umbrella. Expect morning clouds to give way to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs well above average.Concord: 66/51Fremont: 66/51Oakland: 65/53Redwood City: 65/48San Francisco: 61/50San Jose: 66/52San Rafael: 63/50Santa Rosa: 66/46TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower SouthHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray ShowerHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 48 - 53 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now