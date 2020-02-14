AccuWeather forecast: Last chance for showers before dry and warmer weekend

Our Thursday morning features a cloudy sky with few patches of not very dense fog. Dress for even milder temperatures, upper 40s to middle 50s.
Clouds dominate our afternoon sky with a few sunny stops between the gray. Cooler conditions prevail with highs only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s along the Coast and San Francisco, with lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland communities. A few light showers may pop across neighborhoods in the southern half of the Bay.
Our sky remains mostly cloudy tonight with one more chance of isolated showers. Lows reach similar levels.
Friday and Beyond:
A bit more sunshine breaks through the clouds tomorrow. This adds a few degrees to our highs.
High pressure takes complete control Saturday and holds on through next week. No more need for an umbrella. Expect morning clouds to give way to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs well above average.
Temperatures:
Concord: 66/51
Fremont: 66/51
Oakland: 65/53
Redwood City: 65/48
San Francisco: 61/50
San Jose: 66/52
San Rafael: 63/50
Santa Rosa: 66/46
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower South
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
