WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Minor cooling, breezy

EMBED </>More Videos

It'll be mostly sunny and warm inland, but minor cooling will begin near the coast and bay. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to mid 90s in the warmest inland areas.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Good morning! It'll be mostly sunny and warm inland, but minor cooling will begin near the coast and bay. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to mid 90s in the warmest inland areas. Further cooling will take place over the weekend, as temperatures return to a close-to-average range. Also, despite the presence of lingering smoke and haze, air quality will improve over the next two days.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your AccuWeather forecast

FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Thursday 2 p.m. - Saturday 11 p.m.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord 96
Oakland 74
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 66
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 90

Coast:
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm & Hazy
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland:

Today: Sunny, Warm & Hazy
Highs: Mid 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s


Peninsula:
Highs: Near 80
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny and Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Looking ahead to Saturday
Mostly Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 90s Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
No spare the Air Alert in effect
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Outside Lands: 'The Weeknd' kicks off 3-day music festival
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
2 of 4 killed in Canada shooting were officers, police said
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Shooting in Canadian city leaves at least 4 dead, police say
Amber Alert canceled after 18-month-old taken from Arleta home
Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Redwood City
Show More
San Francisco 49ers make comeback to win first preseason game
$40,000 worth of bikes stolen from San Francisco shop
Celebrate this real-life Rosie the Riveter in Richmond on Saturday
Pacifica button collector's $751 StubHub flub
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
More News