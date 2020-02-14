AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear, some patchy fog

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a few passing high clouds and patchy fog near the coast overnight.
Morning lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild, but slightly cooler than today. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 60s inland.
The remainder of the week will bring more sunny, mild, and dry days, with no hint of significant rainfall coming our way.
However, a weak system expected to move through the area over the weekend has minimal potential to produce rain.
I'll keep a close watch on it as the weekend approaches.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 68
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 64
San Jose: 68
Concord: 66
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 60s Inland
