Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear, some patchy fog

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a few passing high clouds and patchy fog near the coast overnight.

Morning lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild, but slightly cooler than today. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 60s inland.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The remainder of the week will bring more sunny, mild, and dry days, with no hint of significant rainfall coming our way.

However, a weak system expected to move through the area over the weekend has minimal potential to produce rain.

I'll keep a close watch on it as the weekend approaches.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 68
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 64
San Jose: 68
Concord: 66

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 60s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area basketball players talk about viral good sportsmanship video
Bernie Sanders holds rally in Richmond
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
7 questions answered about CA's Primary Election
30 acronyms to know if a predator is texting your child
Coronavirus evacuee discusses 'uncomfortable' trip back to US
Curry makes kids' dreams come true at Hooptopia in SF
Show More
Search expands for missing couple in Marin County
Cab driver near Sacramento saves 92-year-old woman from $25K scam
Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales
Woman turns to Instant Pot community to help her stepdad find love
Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change
More TOP STORIES News