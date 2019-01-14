WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will bring more widespread showers, with high temperatures ranging from upper 50s to around 60. Tomorrow's storm ranks only "1" on the Storm Impact Scale, but it will be followed by a level "3" storm on Wednesday, which will bring sustained periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

This storm will linger into Thursday morning before it begins to weaken, but Thursday will begin as a stormy day before weather conditions begin to calm down.

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
A stormy day with heavy wind and rain
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60

Temperatures:
Concord 56
Oakland 59
Redwood City 58
San Francisco 58
San Jose 59
Santa Rosa 56

Coast:
Tonight: Chance of Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Chance of Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Chance of Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Chance of Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Chance of Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Chance of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60


