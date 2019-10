AccuWeather forecast: Partly sunny, breezy afternoon

Temperatures:

Skies are clear this morning. Sunny to partly sunny conditions will prevail for Friday with cool to mild afternoon high temperatures.Winds will remain breezy at the coast today but there will be less wind inland. A weak front slips south tonight giving the north bay a slight chance of showers early Saturday.Temps will warm by the second half of the weekend into next week with an offshore flow.Highs: 62-74.Concord: 52/73Fremont: 50/68Redwood City : 50/69San Francisco: 56/65San Jose: 50/70TODAY: Sunny, cool & breezy.Highs: In the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & mild.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT: Clear & cool.Lows: In the 40sTODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT: Cloudy.Lows: In the 40s & 50s.TODAY: Partly cloudy & breezy.HIGHS: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny with a few high clouds.Highs: Near 70.TONIGHT Clear skies.Lows: Near 50.A chance of showers in the north bay, otherwise sunny & comfy.