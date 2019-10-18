Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Partly sunny, breezy afternoon

Skies are clear this morning. Sunny to partly sunny conditions will prevail for Friday with cool to mild afternoon high temperatures.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Winds will remain breezy at the coast today but there will be less wind inland. A weak front slips south tonight giving the north bay a slight chance of showers early Saturday.
Temps will warm by the second half of the weekend into next week with an offshore flow.
Highs: 62-74.

Temperatures:
Concord: 52/73
Fremont: 50/68
Redwood City : 50/69
San Francisco: 56/65
San Jose: 50/70

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny, cool & breezy.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s & 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy & breezy.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny with a few high clouds.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 50.

SATURDAY:
A chance of showers in the north bay, otherwise sunny & comfy.

