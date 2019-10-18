AccuWeather forecast: Partly sunny, breezy afternoon

Skies are clear this morning. Sunny to partly sunny conditions will prevail for Friday with cool to mild afternoon high temperatures.
Winds will remain breezy at the coast today but there will be less wind inland. A weak front slips south tonight giving the north bay a slight chance of showers early Saturday.
Temps will warm by the second half of the weekend into next week with an offshore flow.
Highs: 62-74.
Temperatures:
Concord: 52/73
Fremont: 50/68
Redwood City : 50/69
San Francisco: 56/65
San Jose: 50/70
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny, cool & breezy.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s & 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy & breezy.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny with a few high clouds.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 50.
SATURDAY:
A chance of showers in the north bay, otherwise sunny & comfy.
