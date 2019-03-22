Accuweather Forecast: Rain is back

We begin today with steady rain moving west to east across our neighborhoods and commute. Temperatures range from the middle 40s to middle 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
From middle morning to early afternoon the rain becomes more scattered and less steady. As the afternoon unfolds light to moderate showers producing more rain and locally gusty winds develop and continue through the evening hours. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Highs remain cooler than average, upper 50s to lower 60s.
The storms taper and become scattered overnight. Lows dip into the middle to upper 40s.
Weekend:
We wake up to a few remaining scattered showers tomorrow morning. The rest of the day features a mix of clouds and sunshine with a slight northerly breeze and highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s.
A southerly breeze develops Sunday and increases our clouds and highs a few degrees. Rain develops after the sun sets.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord: 58/49
Fremont: 59/49
Oakland: 58/49
Redwood City: 59/49
San Francisco: 57/48
San Jose: 60/49
San Rafael: 57/47
Santa Rosa: 57/44
Coast:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Showers
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Showers
Highs: 55 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 49 Degree
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Rain is back
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News