Accuweather Forecast: Rain is back

We begin today with steady rain moving west to east across our neighborhoods and commute. Temperatures range from the middle 40s to middle 50s.From middle morning to early afternoon the rain becomes more scattered and less steady. As the afternoon unfolds light to moderate showers producing more rain and locally gusty winds develop and continue through the evening hours. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Highs remain cooler than average, upper 50s to lower 60s.The storms taper and become scattered overnight. Lows dip into the middle to upper 40s.We wake up to a few remaining scattered showers tomorrow morning. The rest of the day features a mix of clouds and sunshine with a slight northerly breeze and highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s.A southerly breeze develops Sunday and increases our clouds and highs a few degrees. Rain develops after the sun sets.Concord: 58/49Fremont: 59/49Oakland: 58/49Redwood City: 59/49San Francisco: 57/48San Jose: 60/49San Rafael: 57/47Santa Rosa: 57/44TODAY: AM Rain, PM ShowersHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: AM Rain, PM ShowersHighs: 55 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: AM Rain, PM ShowersHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: AM Rain, PM ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: AM Rain, PM ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 45 - 49 DegreeDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now