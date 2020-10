AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory issued for Bay Area Sunday

Highs Sunday:

Extreme fire danger increases rapidly on Sunday as a dry frontal boundary will drop across the Bay Area from North to South. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire Bay Area.Strong North to Northeast winds in the hills will spread to the lower elevations.The offshore flow with dry air will create high fire danger beginning Sunday through Tuesday morning. NNE winds will be 25-40 mph with gusts to near 70 MPH in the hills and mountains. For the valleys, NNE winds will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 MPH.Sunday morning will start off with widespread low clouds and patchy fog. Most areas will be sunny and mild by the afternoon with increasing winds. Highs: 62-74A Wind Advisory for the lower elevation begins 4 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday.Lower elevations will see 20-30 mph winds & gusts likely to 50 mph. The strongest winds will arrive between 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday lasting through around midnight.This will be the strongest wind event since 2017, so please be prepared!Colder mornings and warmer days arrive next week. Unfortunately, no rain is in the forecast through Election Day.High to Extreme offshore wind event develops behind a dry cold front Sunday afternoon. This will be our strongest and most dangerous event this season. Winds likely cause damage on their own and will rapidly spread any fires.Concord 74Oakland 71Redwood City 69San Francisco 67San Jose 70Santa Rosa 75Tonight: Cloudy, foggy overnightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy & coolHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, patchy fog overnightLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Morning clouds, sunny afternoonHighs: Low 70sTonight: Becoming cloudy, patchy fog overnightLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Morning clouds, sunny afternoonHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Cloudy, Foggy & Chilly OvernightLows: Low 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Morning clouds, Sunny AfternoonHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog OvernightLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Morning clouds, Sunny AfternoonHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Becoming CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Morning clouds, then becoming SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sA very windy Monday morning with strong offshore flow will bring warmer temps and bright sunshine.Highs: 68-78Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now