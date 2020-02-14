AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory issued for Bay Area Sunday

Extreme fire danger increases rapidly on Sunday as a dry frontal boundary will drop across the Bay Area from North to South. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire Bay Area.
Strong North to Northeast winds in the hills will spread to the lower elevations.
The offshore flow with dry air will create high fire danger beginning Sunday through Tuesday morning. NNE winds will be 25-40 mph with gusts to near 70 MPH in the hills and mountains. For the valleys, NNE winds will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 MPH.
Sunday morning will start off with widespread low clouds and patchy fog. Most areas will be sunny and mild by the afternoon with increasing winds. Highs: 62-74
A Wind Advisory for the lower elevation begins 4 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday.
Lower elevations will see 20-30 mph winds & gusts likely to 50 mph. The strongest winds will arrive between 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday lasting through around midnight.
This will be the strongest wind event since 2017, so please be prepared!
Colder mornings and warmer days arrive next week. Unfortunately, no rain is in the forecast through Election Day.
Sunday Night through Tuesday:
High to Extreme offshore wind event develops behind a dry cold front Sunday afternoon. This will be our strongest and most dangerous event this season. Winds likely cause damage on their own and will rapidly spread any fires.
Highs Sunday:
Concord 74
Oakland 71
Redwood City 69
San Francisco 67
San Jose 70
Santa Rosa 75
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, foggy overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy & cool
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, patchy fog overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Morning clouds, sunny afternoon
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Becoming cloudy, patchy fog overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Morning clouds, sunny afternoon
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Cloudy, Foggy & Chilly Overnight
Lows: Low 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Morning clouds, Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Morning clouds, Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then becoming Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Monday:
A very windy Monday morning with strong offshore flow will bring warmer temps and bright sunshine.
Highs: 68-78
