Accuweather Forecast: Showers and downpours for Christmas Eve

Tuesday (Christmas Day):

Tuesday (Christmas Day):

Not the best day for last minute activities. The first showers arrive around 7a.m. and quickly spread by Noon. The intensity also increases with a chance of thunderstorms, small hail and gusty winds.The storm still ranks 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale . Downpours are possible but potential rainfall amounts settle between .25" to .50". By 1a.m. the storms fade and we transition to a silent night and cooler temperatures by tomorrow morning, lower to upper 40s.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, DownpoursHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, DownpoursHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, DownpoursHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Partly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, DownpoursHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Partly CloudyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, DownpoursHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Partly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, DownpoursHighs: 56 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Partly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesWe begin tomorrow dry and partly cloudy with decreasing clouds as the day unfolds. Breezy conditions introduce drier air and hold highs in the middle to upper 50s.Frosty mornings are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. The growing season ends for many, especially Inland valleys.