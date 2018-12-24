WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Showers and downpours for Christmas Eve

Not the best day for last minute activities. The first showers arrive around 7a.m. and quickly spread by Noon. The intensity also increases with a chance of thunderstorms, small hail and gusty winds.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The storm still ranks 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale. Downpours are possible but potential rainfall amounts settle between .25" to .50". By 1a.m. the storms fade and we transition to a silent night and cooler temperatures by tomorrow morning, lower to upper 40s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/43
Fremont: 59/45
Oakland: 58/46
Redwood City: 59/44
San Francisco: 57/48
San Jose: 60/46
San Rafael: 58/46
Santa Rosa: 56/40

Coast:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, Downpours
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, Downpours
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, Downpours
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, Downpours
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, Downpours
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms, Downpours
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Tuesday (Christmas Day):
We begin tomorrow dry and partly cloudy with decreasing clouds as the day unfolds. Breezy conditions introduce drier air and hold highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Frosty mornings are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. The growing season ends for many, especially Inland valleys.


SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now.
