AccuWeather forecast: Spring warmth remains

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Clear, relatively calm and slightly cooler this morning. Morning commute temperatures hover in the lower 40s to lower 50s.If you like yesterday expect the same this afternoon.Onshore breeze returns tonight and so do the marine layer clouds and patchy fog. Overnight lows settle into the lower 40s to lower 50s.More morning clouds and onshore breeze begin our cooling trend tomorrow.The weekend features our coolest high temperatures (lower to middle 60s) with a chance of drizzle to light rain Saturday.Another warming trend begins Monday with 70s return to most neighborhoods Tuesday.Concord: 78/48Fremont: 76/49Oakland: 76/50Redwood City: 77/47San Francisco: 71/51San Jose: 79/49San Rafael: 75/48Santa Rosa: 82/45TODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy/FoggyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now