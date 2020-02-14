Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Spring warmth remains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Clear, relatively calm and slightly cooler this morning. Morning commute temperatures hover in the lower 40s to lower 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

If you like yesterday expect the same this afternoon.

Onshore breeze returns tonight and so do the marine layer clouds and patchy fog. Overnight lows settle into the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday and Beyond:
More morning clouds and onshore breeze begin our cooling trend tomorrow.
The weekend features our coolest high temperatures (lower to middle 60s) with a chance of drizzle to light rain Saturday.
Another warming trend begins Monday with 70s return to most neighborhoods Tuesday.

Concord: 78/48
Fremont: 76/49
Oakland: 76/50
Redwood City: 77/47
San Francisco: 71/51
San Jose: 79/49
San Rafael: 75/48
Santa Rosa: 82/45

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy/Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

