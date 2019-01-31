WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm heading to Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather update for Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night will become increasingly cloudy, with a slight chance of spotty sprinkles in the North Bay overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

On Friday, a strong storm ranking 3 on the Storm Impact Scale will move into the Bay area by late afternoon. We can expect widespread heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour near the coast. A high wind watch and a flash flood watch will be in effect until Saturday morning. As the storm moves out of the area on Saturday, it will be followed by a sharply colder air mass with cold showers into Monday.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 61
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 57
Santa Rosa 60

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Rainy, Windy, & Chilly
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago on 2nd day of record-breaking cold
The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year?
'Snowga' anyone? Women practice yoga in the snow
More Weather
Top Stories
All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge
Marin Catholic HS creates special message for Jared Goff
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack of 'Empire' actor
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Brady & Goff share similar paths to Super Bowl LIII
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Larry Beil knows musicals?
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
DRONEVIEW7: See the A's proposed gondola route
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
More News