Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm heading to Bay Area

Thursday night will become increasingly cloudy, with a slight chance of spotty sprinkles in the North Bay overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar
On Friday, a strong storm ranking 3 on the Storm Impact Scale will move into the Bay area by late afternoon. We can expect widespread heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour near the coast. A high wind watch and a flash flood watch will be in effect until Saturday morning. As the storm moves out of the area on Saturday, it will be followed by a sharply colder air mass with cold showers into Monday.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 61
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 57
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Rainy, Windy, & Chilly
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia