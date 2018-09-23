AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cooler with gusty winds overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Sunday will be sunny and cooler with temperatures running below average. Gusty, offshore winds develop overnight.
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect above 1,000 feet for the north and east bay hills through Tuesday. Highs will range from 58-86 degrees.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 57/85
Fremont: 55/77
Redwood City: 51/70
San Francisco: 53/63
San Jose: 56/78
Coast
TODAY: Sunny skies, breezy.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland
TODAY: Sunny & cooler.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny this afternoon.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday:
High Fire Danger with offshore winds. Highs: 66-92
