WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cooler with gusty winds overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday will be sunny and cooler with temperatures running below average. Gusty, offshore winds develop overnight. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect above 1,000 feet for the north and east bay hills through Tuesday. Highs will range from 58-86 degrees.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Sunday will be sunny and cooler with temperatures running below average. Gusty, offshore winds develop overnight.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect above 1,000 feet for the north and east bay hills through Tuesday. Highs will range from 58-86 degrees.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 57/85
Fremont: 55/77
Redwood City: 51/70
San Francisco: 53/63
San Jose: 56/78

Coast
TODAY: Sunny skies, breezy.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Inland
TODAY: Sunny & cooler.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny this afternoon.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Monday:
High Fire Danger with offshore winds. Highs: 66-92

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Oakland-based search and rescue team returns after missions during Florence
Hurricane Maria Recovery: Puerto Rico rebuilding 1 year after Maria
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
More Weather
Top Stories
Man pleads for help after service dog is shot on Oakland freeway
Protesters urge Wells Fargo, Chase customers to close accounts
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
Equipment failure caused smoke, evacuations at Civic Center BART station
Bay Area reacts to Christine Blasey Ford's decision to testify about Brett Kavanaugh
California to audit DMV amid hourslong wait times, outages
Significant gas leak forces evacuations in Monte Rio
Coast Guard recognizes young sailors who saved a man's life
Show More
As great white sharks make annual return to SF coast, officials have a warning
'I've been waiting for this for a long time' NorCal Rapist victim breathes sigh of relief after arrest
Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford 'accept' senate panel request to tell her story
Toronto businessman brings sex robot brothel to Houston
'IllumiNations' pyrotechnic show ending next year at Epcot
More News