AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cooler with gusty winds overnight

Sunday will be sunny and cooler with temperatures running below average. Gusty, offshore winds develop overnight. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect above 1,000 feet for the north and east bay hills through Tuesday. Highs will range from 58-86 degrees.