AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cooler with gusty winds overnight

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Monday:

Sunday will be sunny and cooler with temperatures running below average. Gusty, offshore winds develop overnight.A Fire Weather Watch is in effect above 1,000 feet for the north and east bay hills through Tuesday. Highs will range from 58-86 degrees.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Sunny skies, breezy.Highs: In the low to mid 60s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & cooler.Highs: In the mid 80s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny this afternoon.Highs: Near 80.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: Near 70.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the upper 70s.TONIGHT Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.High Fire Danger with offshore winds. Highs: 66-92