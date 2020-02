AccuWeather forecast: Sunny skies with breezy, cooler conditions

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Sunday:

During the morning, there is a slight possibility of isolated sprinkles south of San Jose. By midday, we can expect mainly sunny skies, with breezy and cooler conditions compared to yesterday. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to near 70 inland.There will be little or no change in this pattern on Sunday, but Monday will mark the beginning of a string of sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm days.Santa Rosa 69San Francisco 59Oakland 62San Jose 68Concord 68TODAY: Partly Cloudy & CoolerHighs: Upper 50sTONIGHT: Increasing CloudsLows: Mid 40sTODAY: Mainly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTODAY: Mainly Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 60sTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTODAY: Mainly Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60sTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTODAY: Bright Skies with a Few CloudsHighs: Low to Mid 60sTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTODAY: Morning Clouds & Bright Skies for the AfternoonHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTONIGHT: Increasing CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 40sPartly Cloudy, Breezy & CoolerHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid & Upper 60s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now