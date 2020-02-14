During the morning, there is a slight possibility of isolated sprinkles south of San Jose. By midday, we can expect mainly sunny skies, with breezy and cooler conditions compared to yesterday. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to near 70 inland.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
There will be little or no change in this pattern on Sunday, but Monday will mark the beginning of a string of sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm days.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 69
San Francisco 59
Oakland 62
San Jose 68
Concord 68
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
North Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Peninsula:
TODAY: Bright Skies with a Few Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
South Bay:
TODAY: Morning Clouds & Bright Skies for the Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Sunday:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid & Upper 60s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Sunny skies with breezy, cooler conditions
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News