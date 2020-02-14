Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Sunny skies with breezy, cooler conditions

During the morning, there is a slight possibility of isolated sprinkles south of San Jose. By midday, we can expect mainly sunny skies, with breezy and cooler conditions compared to yesterday. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to near 70 inland.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

There will be little or no change in this pattern on Sunday, but Monday will mark the beginning of a string of sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm days.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 69
San Francisco 59
Oakland 62
San Jose 68
Concord 68

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s

North Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s

East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s

Peninsula:
TODAY: Bright Skies with a Few Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s

South Bay:
TODAY: Morning Clouds & Bright Skies for the Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

Sunday:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid & Upper 60s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Bright lights, big stakes for Democrats in Nevada
Partner of Good Samaritan killed on Hwy 101 speaks out
BART police release report on enforcement data
'Gopher bomb' sparks East Bay grass fire, officials say
Rome Officer Killing: Parents of SF suspect give exclusive 1st interview
Show More
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area mother of 2nd suspect breaks silence
North Bay senator proposes toll add to Hwy 37
Coronavirus: Custom respirator masks can unlock iPhone
'He's a good boy': Blind man pleads for return of stolen guide dog
What Really Matters: What's really happening to Bay Area students in Italy
More TOP STORIES News