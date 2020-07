AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, warm conditions across Bay Area, breezy near coast

Temperatures:

High pressure building in from the southwest will bring hot temperatures especially to our inland valleys again over the weekend.Along the coastline our sea breeze will keep readings much cooler.The marine layer remains compressed under about 1,000 feet, allowing the typical expansion of low clouds and fog over the weekend from the San Mateo coast & Marin to across the near East Bay.Sunday will be warmer even at the coast by about 3-5 degrees.Hot dry conditions will allow the inland valleys to warm well into the 90s to 100 by the end of the weekend.Winds won't be particularly strong, but dry brush especially in the hills with relative humidity dropping below 10 percent will elevate fire concerns.A subtle cooling trend arrives next week with an expansion of the marine layer, bringing high temperatures down to more seasonal readings.Santa Rosa 93Concord 95San Francisco 67Oakland 75San Jose 87Today: Sunny & breezyHighs: 60-67Tonight: A few patches of fogLows: In the low to mid 50sToday: Sunny & warmHighs: 84-93Tonight: Clear skiesLows: 49-52Today: Sunny & warmHighs: 75-81Tonight: Partly cloudy skiesLows: In the mid 50sToday: Sunny & hotHighs: 90-94Tonight: ClearLows: In the mid 50sToday: Sunny & warmerHighs: 76-84Tonight: Clear skiesLows: In the mid 50sToday: Sunny & warmHighs: 83-90Tonight: ClearLows: 53-55Still warm inlandHighs: 64-100