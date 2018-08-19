AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Waking up to areas of dense fog, especially along the coast and in the North Bay on our Sunday morning. Fog will slowly lift throughout the morning, which will lead to a sunny afternoon with temperatures slightly cooler than Saturday in the mid 60s to mid 90s. It is another Spare the Air Day with moderate to poor air quality across the region due to smoke from fires to our north. If you have respiratory issues limit your time outside, today. Overnight we see the fog roll back into the bay from the coast and lows in the low 50s to low 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 88
San Francisco 66
Oakland 73
San Jose 84
Concord 93
Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Upper 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Inland:
Today: Sunny, Hot, Hazy
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm, Hazy
Highs: Low 80s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Looking ahead to Monday:
Cooler air continues to move into the Bay Area. It's morning clouds to sun, with highs in the low 60s to upper 80s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!