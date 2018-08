AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny

Today's Temperatures

Waking up to areas of dense fog, especially along the coast and in the North Bay on our Sunday morning. Fog will slowly lift throughout the morning, which will lead to a sunny afternoon with temperatures slightly cooler than Saturday in the mid 60s to mid 90s. It is another Spare the Air Day with moderate to poor air quality across the region due to smoke from fires to our north. If you have respiratory issues limit your time outside, today. Overnight we see the fog roll back into the bay from the coast and lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Santa Rosa 88San Francisco 66Oakland 73San Jose 84Concord 93Today: Clouds to Some SunHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: Low 50sToday: Sunny, WarmHighs: Low 70s to Upper 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 50s to Low 60sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sToday: Sunny, Hot, HazyHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: Sunny, WarmHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50sToday: Sunny, Warm, HazyHighs: Low 80s to Mid 90sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sCooler air continues to move into the Bay Area. It's morning clouds to sun, with highs in the low 60s to upper 80s.