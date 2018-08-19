WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny

It'll be sunny in the Bay Area, today.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Waking up to areas of dense fog, especially along the coast and in the North Bay on our Sunday morning. Fog will slowly lift throughout the morning, which will lead to a sunny afternoon with temperatures slightly cooler than Saturday in the mid 60s to mid 90s. It is another Spare the Air Day with moderate to poor air quality across the region due to smoke from fires to our north. If you have respiratory issues limit your time outside, today. Overnight we see the fog roll back into the bay from the coast and lows in the low 50s to low 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 88
San Francisco 66
Oakland 73
San Jose 84
Concord 93

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Upper 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Hot, Hazy
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s


Peninsula:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm, Hazy
Highs: Low 80s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Looking ahead to Monday:
Cooler air continues to move into the Bay Area. It's morning clouds to sun, with highs in the low 60s to upper 80s.

