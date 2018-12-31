Accuweather Forecast: Sunshine, breezes increase today

The last day of 2018 will have a winter flare with chilly breezes making it feel cooler than thermometer suggests.
We begin today milder with lows in the middle to upper 30s in the East Bay Valleys with lower to upper 40s elsewhere.
Expect a sunny day with a few passing high clouds, breezy conditions and highs in the middle to upper 50s.
WIND ADVISORY: (San Francisco Bay Shoreline) 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today
WIND ADVISORY: (Mountains and Hills above 1000') Until 10 a.m. Tuesday
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY & GALE WARNING (North of Bay Bridge) until 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY & GALE WARNING (South of Bay Bridge) until 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.
The breezes relax at lower elevations tonight while they continue in our hills and mountains. This leads to a wide range of lows for the first morning of 2019, lower to middle 30s in our sheltered valleys, middle 30s to lower 40s for the Bay and middle 40s along the Coast and San Francisco.
Happy New Year:
We begin 2019 mostly sunny with abnormally dry air and relaxing breezes.
Temperatures:
Concord: 57/35
Fremont: 58/36
Oakland: 57/42
Redwood City: 56/36
San Francisco: 57/45
San Jose: 58/34
San Rafael: 57/41
Santa Rosa: 56/33
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 36 - 42 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 36 - 42 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees
