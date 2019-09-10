Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer days coming

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with patchy low clouds at the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid-50s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer than today, with highs ranging from mid-60s at the coast to near 90 inland.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A much warmer pattern will prevail Thursday through Saturday, with high temperatures reaching their peak on Friday, ranging from mid-70s at the coast to around 102 degrees in the hottest inland areas.

Cooling will begin on Sunday.

Temperatures:
Concord 90
Oakland 77
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 72
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 87

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Around 90

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 80s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low 70s Coast to Upper 90s Inland

weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
