AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer days coming

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Thursday:

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with patchy low clouds at the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid-50s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer than today, with highs ranging from mid-60s at the coast to near 90 inland.A much warmer pattern will prevail Thursday through Saturday, with high temperatures reaching their peak on Friday, ranging from mid-70s at the coast to around 102 degrees in the hottest inland areas.Cooling will begin on Sunday.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Partly Cloudy & BreezyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & BreezyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Around 80Tonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Around 90Tonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Mostly Clear & BreezyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 80sSunny & Warm to HotHighs: Low 70s Coast to Upper 90s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now