AccuWeather forecast: Warming through weekend

Slightly cooler conditions developed overnight, lower 50s to lower 60s. Significantly less cloud cover formed also. Clouds make a late push east during our morning commute but won't last long.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
More sunshine and even slower breezes bring us continued warming this afternoon. Highs range from lower 60s at the Coast to nearly 90 Inland.
Fog forms along the Coast and coastal valleys tonight but doesn't make much of a move east, like this morning. Lows fall into middle 50s to lower 60s.
Weekend and Beyond:
Our building warmth reaches its peak Sunday afternoon with above average highs.
A stronger sea breeze takes over early next week and returns our temperatures back to average levels.
Concord 87/59
Fremont 79/59
Oakland 74/58
Redwood City 81/58
San Francisco 72/54
San Jose 83/60
San Rafael 78/55
Santa Rosa 86/55
Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 78 - 86 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny
Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 84 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 71 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Warming through weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More