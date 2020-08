AccuWeather forecast: Warming through weekend

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Slightly cooler conditions developed overnight, lower 50s to lower 60s. Significantly less cloud cover formed also. Clouds make a late push east during our morning commute but won't last long.More sunshine and even slower breezes bring us continued warming this afternoon. Highs range from lower 60s at the Coast to nearly 90 Inland.Fog forms along the Coast and coastal valleys tonight but doesn't make much of a move east, like this morning. Lows fall into middle 50s to lower 60s.Our building warmth reaches its peak Sunday afternoon with above average highs.A stronger sea breeze takes over early next week and returns our temperatures back to average levels.Concord 87/59Fremont 79/59Oakland 74/58Redwood City 81/58San Francisco 72/54San Jose 83/60San Rafael 78/55Santa Rosa 86/55TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, FoggyLows: 52 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Sunny & BreezyHighs: 78 - 86 Degrees (south to north)TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Mostly SunnyHighs: 82 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 84 - 91 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 71 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 78 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 55 - 60 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now