AccuWeather forecast: Warming through weekend

Slightly cooler conditions developed overnight, lower 50s to lower 60s. Significantly less cloud cover formed also. Clouds make a late push east during our morning commute but won't last long.




More sunshine and even slower breezes bring us continued warming this afternoon. Highs range from lower 60s at the Coast to nearly 90 Inland.

Fog forms along the Coast and coastal valleys tonight but doesn't make much of a move east, like this morning. Lows fall into middle 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend and Beyond:
Our building warmth reaches its peak Sunday afternoon with above average highs.

A stronger sea breeze takes over early next week and returns our temperatures back to average levels.

Concord 87/59
Fremont 79/59
Oakland 74/58
Redwood City 81/58
San Francisco 72/54
San Jose 83/60
San Rafael 78/55
Santa Rosa 86/55

Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 78 - 86 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny
Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 84 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 71 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

