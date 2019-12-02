Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Wet weather expected for another week

Tonight will be cloudy and breezy with periods of rain and occasional downpours. Overnight lows will be mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Earlier today, our storm ranked "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, but the wind gusts are now diminishing a bit, and the rain intensity is tapering off, so the storm now ranks "1" on the Storm Impact Scale.

However, it is still capable of producing pooling and ponding on roadways, as well as downed trees and power lines.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 3 AM for many communities near the bay and inland, and a High Wind Warning is in effect for parts of the coastline.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, with occasional showers. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to near 60 inland. Tomorrow's storm intensity ranks "1" on the Storm Impact Scale.

Our current wet, unsettled pattern will continue for the next seven days, with periods of rain or showers likely virtually every day in the 7-day forecast period.

Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 59

Coast:
Tonight: Breezy/Periods of Rain
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Breezy/Occasional Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Breezy/Periods of Rain
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Occasional Showers
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Breezy/Periods of Rain
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Occasional Showers
Highs: Near 60

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Breezy/Periods of Rain
Lows: Mid 40s to Near 50
Tomorrow: Occasional Showers
Highs: Near 60

Peninsula:
Tonight: Breezy/Periods of Rain
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Occasional Showers
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Breezy/Periods of Rain
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Occasional Showers
Highs: Near 60

Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland

