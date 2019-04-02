Atmospheric River heading to the Bay Area likely to impact Giants' home opener

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here we go, again! An Atmospheric River event is heading to the Bay Area this week and if you're planning to see the San Francisco Giants, listen up.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the Atmospheric River is likely to wash out the Giants' home opener at Oracle Park Friday.The storm should last less than 24 hours, according to Nicco's Accuweather forecast."It's a weak Atmospheric River. The heaviest rain will be on Friday," said Nicco. "It looks like the rain will stop in time for Saturday's Giants game."