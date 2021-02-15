storm

Back-to-back storms to bring much-needed rain to Bay Area this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two back-to-back storms are heading to the Bay Area this week, potentially bringing wet weather to the region for three consecutive days.

"Much more needed rain on the way for Thursday, Friday and Saturday," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.



Nicco says the first round of showers is expected to arrive Thursday night. The storm will move across the North Bay and spread south overnight.

"We will wake up with a little bit of rain Friday," said Nicco. "But, from mid-morning to mid-afternoon -- we will be between storms."

The second storm is expected to move in Friday evening.

"It should be out of here by early Saturday morning, which means increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures for the weekend," added Nicco.

Both storms are ranked a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

"Right now we are using the medium-range models, as we get closer and higher resolutions models pick up on it -- we will fine-tune it," said Nicco.

Sunday is expected to be our brightest, driest and warmest day of the weekend, added Nicco.



