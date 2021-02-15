Back-to-back storms to bring much-needed rain to Bay Area this week

"Much more needed rain on the way for Thursday, Friday and Saturday," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
Nicco says the first round of showers is expected to arrive Thursday night. The storm will move across the North Bay and spread south overnight.
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
"We will wake up with a little bit of rain Friday," said Nicco. "But, from mid-morning to mid-afternoon -- we will be between storms."
The second storm is expected to move in Friday evening.
"It should be out of here by early Saturday morning, which means increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures for the weekend," added Nicco.
Both storms are ranked a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
"Right now we are using the medium-range models, as we get closer and higher resolutions models pick up on it -- we will fine-tune it," said Nicco.
Sunday is expected to be our brightest, driest and warmest day of the weekend, added Nicco.
Also tracking back-to-back storms heading into the weekend.#StormWatch #BayArea https://t.co/JsngZLyAQZ— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 15, 2021
