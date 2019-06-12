More brutal heat: Bay Area sets heat records for third straight day

At least 11 Bay Area cities set records including Oakland, Richmond, Napa, Santa Rosa, San Jose, and SFO.
This comes just one day after a dozen heat records were broken across the Bay Area on Monday.
Here are a few cities that set or tied records on Tuesday:
- Half Moon Bay - 85 (Previous Record: 72 in 1945)
- Kentfield - *100 (Tied Previous Record: 100 in 1985)
- Moffett Field - 101 (Previous Record: 89 in 2012)
- Napa - 102 (Previous Record: 97 in 1904)
- Oakland - 98 (Previous Record: 85 in 2008)
- Oakland Airport - 99 (Previous Record: 83 in 2012)
- Redwood City - 102 (Previous Record: 100 in 1994)
- Richmond - 100 (Previous Record: 91 in 2008)
- SFO - 99 (Previous Record: 88 in 1985)
- San Jose Airport - 99 (Previous Record: 98 in 1904)
- Santa Rosa - 100 (Previous Record: 96 in 1945)
The good news is that relief is on the way with temperatures gradually falling to average levels by Thursday and into the weekend.
It's pretty incredible that a city surrounded on 3 sides by cold water (current ocean temp is 58°) that we were able to achieve this type of heat 3 days in a row.#BayAreaHeatWave pic.twitter.com/pZwLcSUS20— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) June 12, 2019