Weather

Bay Area weather to hit 70s this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

After months of rain, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says it will finally feel like spring in the Bay Area this weekend.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cue up the song, "Here Comes the Sun" because the Bay Area will finally start to feel like spring.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the entire region will start warming up this week, leading into the weekend.

MORE: Here's your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

"The rain train has left the Bay Area," said Nicco. "There's a small chance of rain in the North Bay Tuesday morning, other than that -- no need to worry about the wet weather. We will be in the 70s by the weekend."

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows one drawback.

"If you have allergies, the pollen is going to be popping this week," said Nicco.

Nicco put the weekend forecast together so you can make your weekend plans now, shake off that cabin fever and get outside.

"Get ready for sunglasses and warmer than average temperatures. Spring is finally here," said Nicco.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan josefremontoaklandsanta rosaspringforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CHP motorcycle officer suffers broken arm in San Mateo crash
Manohar Raju to replace Jeff Adachi as SF public defender
Tesla announces more stores will remain open, vehicle prices will rise
Man, woman dead after shooting outside Crunch Fitness gym in Santa Rosa
Oakland City Council member's son killed in shooting near USC
Accuweather Forecast: Dry pattern begins, weekend spring warmth
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Show More
Klay: Need more energy from Golden State fans
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Sad tweet of dad's empty donut shop goes viral
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Boy accidentally trapped inside cooler prompts warning
More TOP STORIES News