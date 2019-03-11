Bay Area weather to hit 70s this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cue up the song, "Here Comes the Sun" because the Bay Area will finally start to feel like spring.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the entire region will start warming up this week, leading into the weekend."The rain train has left the Bay Area," said Nicco. "There's a small chance of rain in the North Bay Tuesday morning, other than that -- no need to worry about the wet weather. We will be in the 70s by the weekend."Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows one drawback."If you have allergies, the pollen is going to be popping this week," said Nicco.Nicco put the weekend forecast together so you can make your weekend plans now, shake off that cabin fever and get outside."Get ready for sunglasses and warmer than average temperatures. Spring is finally here," said Nicco.