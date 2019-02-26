STORM

Brunt of strong storm slams North Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents living in the North Bay are bracing for the worst of this storm. Nearly all the creeks are at flood stage in Sonoma County. (KGO-TV)

By
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents living in the North Bay are bracing for the worst of this storm that has been pounding the Bay Area.

The Atmospheric River has knocked out power to nearly 11,500 PG&E customers in the Bay Area. There are 517 customers impacted in the North Bay, 10,268 on the Peninsula, 313 in the East Bay and 198 in the South Bay.

A Flood Warning has been extended until 11 a.m. Sonoma County, where nearly all the creeks are flooding early this morning. The most severe flooding is at Willow Brook.


A Flood Warning has also been issued for the Napa River near St. Helena until further notice. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage tonight.

RELATED: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

A Flood Watch will remain in effect in the North Bay until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Several school closures are in effect due to the weather including:

  • Alexander Valley Union School District (flooded bus routes)

  • Geyserville Unified School District (flooded bus routes)

  • Guerneville School District (several bus routes are impassable)

  • Montgomery Elementary School District (no power)


    • Today's storm is serious enough for Marin County to activate its Emergency Operations Center for the second time this year. The first time was during the storm two weeks ago that brought down an entire duplex during a mudslide in Sausalito.


    Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
    Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
    Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
    Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

    SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
    Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    weathersevere weatherstormstorm damagefloodingmarin countyrainSan Anselmo
    (Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    Related
    WB Hwy 37 in Novato closed until Saturday due to flooding
    Rain raises concern in Sausalito mudslide area
    Atmospheric river expected to soak Bay Area
    STORM
    North Bay in bulls-eye for atmospheric river; 5 inches of rain possible
    Marin County activates Emergency Operations Center during storm
    Sausalito residents concerned about incoming storm in wake of mudslide
    TIMELINE: When heaviest rain will fall in each part of Bay Area
    More storm
    WEATHER
    VIDEO: Arizona man nearly buried by snow
    Accuweather Forecast: Heaviest rain, fastest breezes today
    North Bay in bulls-eye for atmospheric river; 5 inches of rain possible
    Marin County activates Emergency Operations Center during storm
    More Weather
    Top Stories
    Accuweather Forecast: Heaviest rain, fastest breezes today
    Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
    Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
    President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
    House to vote on terminating Trump's national emergency declaration for border wall
    Drivers question legitimacy of daily panhandlers in East San Jose
    QUICK TIP: How to get better grades!
    TIMELINE: When heaviest rain will fall in each part of Bay Area
    Show More
    EXCLUSIVE: Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation
    Silicon Valley property may become most expensive in Bay Area
    Yosemite Park officials launch investigation into death of Cupertino woman
    Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending
    Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
    More News