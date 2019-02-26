Brunt of strong storm slams North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Residents living in the North Bay are bracing for the worst of this storm that has been pounding the Bay Area.
The Atmospheric River has knocked out power to nearly 11,500 PG&E customers in the Bay Area. There are 517 customers impacted in the North Bay, 10,268 on the Peninsula, 313 in the East Bay and 198 in the South Bay.
A Flood Warning has been extended until 11 a.m. Sonoma County, where nearly all the creeks are flooding early this morning. The most severe flooding is at Willow Brook.
Flooding from Atascadero Creek on Graton Road North of Santa Rosa. pic.twitter.com/b4MboeJAa4— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 26, 2019
A Flood Warning has also been issued for the Napa River near St. Helena until further notice. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage tonight.
A Flood Watch will remain in effect in the North Bay until 4 a.m. Thursday.
Several school closures are in effect due to the weather including:
Today's storm is serious enough for Marin County to activate its Emergency Operations Center for the second time this year. The first time was during the storm two weeks ago that brought down an entire duplex during a mudslide in Sausalito.
The Graton Fire Dept. is dashing from one water rescue to another today. pic.twitter.com/UuayQBFn6X— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 26, 2019
Another stuck car. Graton and Railroad. Mom and daughter rescued by fire crews. pic.twitter.com/gq97Z6sNa1— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 26, 2019
Flooded vineyards off Green Valley Road north of Santa Rosa. pic.twitter.com/bGCqwmHcCm— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 26, 2019
Here’s a look at the roaring Santa Rosa creek this morning. Sonoma county residents have been warned flooding is a possibility during this storm. pic.twitter.com/DfLHQrrOdL— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 26, 2019
