Marin County activates Emergency Operations Center during storm

The San Anselmo Creek is relatively low, but with more water on the way, it is likely to fill up fast, along with other waterways throughout Marin County. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Another day of rain in the North Bay means storefronts in San Anselmo are lined with sandbags and flood gates are locked in place.

In fact around 11 p.m. Monday, a Flood Advisory was issued for the entire North Bay until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"Three days of straight rain is a lot of water," said Jon McGraw about the coming storm.

The Novato Creek wraps around McGraw's Bel Marin Keys backyard, but after 15 years in his home, he's prepared for what this storm may bring.

"The generator is all gassed up and ready to go if we lose power and I'm pretty confident that if something really bad happens, we'd get out," McGraw said.

"Things are obviously even more saturated, so there's a lot of concern about that and we know some areas that slide so we've got a good eye on that," said Woody Baker-Cohn, who is a coordinator for Marin County Emergency Services.

He says the county's Emergency Operations Center will be busy Tuesday morning, since the county feels the expected storm is serious enough to activate it for the second time this year.

The first time they activated the center was during the storm two weeks ago that brought down an entire duplex during a mudslide in Sausalito, which the National Park Service is still working to secure.

Baker-Cohn says Marin County residents should sign up for emergency alerts.
