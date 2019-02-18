Five homes remain red-tagged following Sausalito mudslide

Million dollar views, million dollar worries, and for woman who lost all except her life, a question from a reporter.: "At this point how is your sense of security?": "I don't have any!" My life is gone. I have to build from here. Every day is a new day."Gordon spoke with us following the ride of her life down a hill in a duplex on a piece of land replaced by thin air.She joined other mudslide survivors at a City Council meeting on Monday morning.They ratified a declaration of emergency. Five homes remain red-tagged.Later, Mayor Joe Burns took a hike at the slide sight."What is your biggest concern?" we asked.He answered, "More rain coming down."The city has yet to pinpoint a cause of last week's mudslide, but has begun discussions with Caltrans, which operates Highway 101 above, and also with the National Parks Service, which owns the land where the slide began."And we have been working with the Parks Service and Caltrans," said Burns. "We're trying to find other areas that might be vulnerable."A stack of ancient sandbags in this very same location might lead a person to believe that this area has seen problems, before. Not far away, a smaller slide came down rougly two weeks ago. Eve McCauley lives in the neighborhood. "We are down 92 stairs. There is a house above it. If not secure, it could come down."So tonight, more questions. And, plenty of empathy for Susan Gordon, the slide's most prominent victim. "I live with a nurse and she says I am in trauma and shock and this will take awhile."