Get ready Bay Area, another atmospheric river event is expected this week and it is expected to drench the region with up to 5 inches of rain in some places.It is suppose to start on Monday and last through Wednesday with the heaviest bands moving through on Tuesday.says we can expect several inches to fall particularly in the North Bay.The biggest concern from this latest storm will be flooding, not just on the roads but from small streams. Tuma says the Russian and Napa rivers in the North Bay could flood as well later in the week.There is a flood watch for the North Bay starting at noon on Monday. A flash flood watch goes into effect for the rest of the Bay Area starting at 4PM on Monday.Since the ground is already saturated we could see more mudslides like the one in Sausalito.Winds will also be an issue and there is the potential for trees to come down and take out power lines.