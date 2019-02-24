SIERRA

A mammoth amount of snow has fallen at Mammoth Mountain, this is what 19 feet looks like

A mammoth amount of snow has fallen at Mammoth Mountain, this is what 19 feet looks like

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If have ever wondered what 19 feet of snow looks like, the National Weather Service has the answer.

It sent out a side-by-side picture featuring Mammoth Mountain in the southern part of the Sierra. One picture was from right now, the other was taken when there was no snow on the ground.

There is a pole with some signs on it and the snow easily covered up the one noting the location of Mammoth Mountain.

The mountain saw its February record for snowfall get smashed with 548 inches falling at the summit and there is more in the forecast.

Mammoth Lakes, which is at the base of the ski area, has snow banks 15 feet high.

