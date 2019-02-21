WEATHER

Fresh snow falls on famous 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign

EMBED </>More Videos

Tourists lined up for selfies in front of the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign as snow blanketed Sin City.

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
Snow has fallen in Sin City for the second time in a week!

RELATED: Las Vegas snow: Up to 2 inches of snow falls on strip for 1st time in decade

Tourists lined up for selfies in front of the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign as snow blanketed the area.

SNOW-WAY: Las Vegas hit with snow and strong winds

More than an inch and a half fell on the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.

VIDEO: Snow falls on Bay Area peaks

The unusual weather had people making snow angels, snapping photos and recording video.

Las Vegas sees snow about once every five years.

See more stories and videos related to snow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormwindstormicecoldu.s. & worldLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny but chilly
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
VIDEO: 'Snow moon' lights up Bay Area sky
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland teachers officially on strike
Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here
Minor files civil lawsuit against former SJ priest for alleged sexual assault
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Hazmat situation closes several lanes of SB I-680 in Walnut Creek
Napa sheriff releases bodycam video from deadly shooting involving deputy
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
Church surprised with bell tower remodel on Reverend Amos Brown's birthday
Show More
Oakland principal concerned after AC transit drivers decide to not cross picket lines
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
House Speaker Pelosi among those targeted by Coast Guard officer
100 murals meant to curb graffiti, beautify community going up in Downtown San Jose
Fare evaders run wild: What we saw in an hour at an East Bay BART station
More News