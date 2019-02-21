LAS VEGAS (KGO) --Snow has fallen in Sin City for the second time in a week!
RELATED: Las Vegas snow: Up to 2 inches of snow falls on strip for 1st time in decade
Tourists lined up for selfies in front of the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign as snow blanketed the area.
SNOW-WAY: Las Vegas hit with snow and strong winds
More than an inch and a half fell on the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.
VIDEO: Snow falls on Bay Area peaks
The unusual weather had people making snow angels, snapping photos and recording video.
Las Vegas sees snow about once every five years.
See more stories and videos related to snow.