flooding

CHP rescues driver on flooded Hwy. 101 in Monterey County, roads shut down for hours

By Kris Reyes
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Cameras caught a dramatic rescue of a driver caught in the flood on Highway 101 in Monterey County, just one of a number of calls that police had to respond to as cars were trapped on the roads.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, water was 4 feet deep in some parts of the road from heavy rainfall.

RELATED: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days

It happened at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Highway 101, south Salinas in the community of Chualar, was shut down in both directions. Southbound lanes reopened before 8 p.m.

Mary Starck tweeted that she was stuck in traffic, traveling 15 miles an hour because of the flood. We spoke to her on the phone.

"So, I sat there for I think approximately three and a half hours," she said. "I did see on the 101 North that it looked like a lake as we were driving by."

No major injuries have been reported. Several homes and a school were affected.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersalinasmonterey countyfloodingrescuehighway 101stormrainroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLOODING
Water main break floods streets in SF's Sunset District
New possible 'bomb cyclone' to bring rain, wind to Bay Area
Stormy weather causing travel troubles at SFO, across the country
Water line break causes flooding at San Jose hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Atmospheric River to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
California stops insurers from pulling policies in areas affected by wildfires
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
AccuWeather forecast: Break today, soaked tomorrow
Mom slams car into Antioch barber after son's haircut, police say
What to watch on Disney+ this holiday season
Show More
49ers suspend radio analyst Tim Ryan for comments about Lamar Jackson
'Unicorn puppy' will stay with Missouri rescue mission
84-year-old woman killed in house fire in Novato
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News