MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Cameras caught a dramatic rescue of a driver caught in the flood on Highway 101 in Monterey County, just one of a number of calls that police had to respond to as cars were trapped on the roads.
According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, water was 4 feet deep in some parts of the road from heavy rainfall.
RELATED: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
It happened at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Highway 101, south Salinas in the community of Chualar, was shut down in both directions. Southbound lanes reopened before 8 p.m.
Mary Starck tweeted that she was stuck in traffic, traveling 15 miles an hour because of the flood. We spoke to her on the phone.
"So, I sat there for I think approximately three and a half hours," she said. "I did see on the 101 North that it looked like a lake as we were driving by."
No major injuries have been reported. Several homes and a school were affected.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
CHP rescues driver on flooded Hwy. 101 in Monterey County, roads shut down for hours
FLOODING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News