CHP rescues driver on flooded Hwy. 101 in Monterey County, roads shut down for hours

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Cameras caught a dramatic rescue of a driver caught in the flood on Highway 101 in Monterey County, just one of a number of calls that police had to respond to as cars were trapped on the roads.According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, water was 4 feet deep in some parts of the road from heavy rainfall.It happened at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.Highway 101, south Salinas in the community of Chualar, was shut down in both directions. Southbound lanes reopened before 8 p.m.Mary Starck tweeted that she was stuck in traffic, traveling 15 miles an hour because of the flood. We spoke to her on the phone."So, I sat there for I think approximately three and a half hours," she said. "I did see on the 101 North that it looked like a lake as we were driving by."No major injuries have been reported. Several homes and a school were affected.