Civic Center BART station in San Francisco reopens after closure caused by flooding

A BART train arrives at Civic Center station in San Francisco in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's Civic Center Station is back open, according to BART officials.

The station closed and trains were not stopping due to flooding.

An issue on the Muni platform was leaking water onto the BART platform, officials said.
Around 3:20 p.m. BART tweeted that the station was re-opened and trains are stopping there once again.
