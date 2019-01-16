🙏🙏 Civic Center Station is now RE-OPENED. Trains are stopping at the station now, according to our Operations Control Center. Thanks to all for your patience and sorry for the inconvenience. — SFBART (@SFBART) January 16, 2019

San Francisco's Civic Center Station is back open, according to BART officials.The station closed and trains were not stopping due to flooding.An issue on the Muni platform was leaking water onto the BART platform, officials said.Around 3:20 p.m. BART tweeted that the station was re-opened and trains are stopping there once again.