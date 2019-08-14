Weather

Cooling centers open in Concord, Brentwood over next 2 days

SAN FRANCISCO -- With hot weather in the East Bay this week, the cities of Concord and Brentwood will have places open to keep cool on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Concord Senior Citizens Center at 2727 Parkside Circle will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The Concord Community Pool at 3501 Cowell Road is also open, with the schedule available online, and the Meadow Homes Spray Park at Sunshine Drive and Detroit Avenue is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

In Brentwood on both days, the community center at 35 Oak St. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the region, advising people in the area to prepare for temperatures from 90 to 105 degrees.

Heat-related illnesses are possible in those conditions so people should stay hydrated, stay out of the sun, check-in on vulnerable loved ones and avoid leaving children or pets in vehicles.

