Dangerous surf attracts spectators to San Francisco's Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --People were being warned to stay off the sand at Ocean Beach as massive waves pounded the coast.
VIDEO: Surfers catch big waves at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay
"I think it's awesome. Nature is beautiful and we often think of Ocean Beach as being calm with this boardwalk but today it is a bit wilder," San Francisco resident Robert Reinhard said.
A storm system moving across the Pacific Ocean is creating dangerously large waves-with swells ranging from 18 to 24 feet. There was not only a good show to see Monday morning, but good weather too.
RELATED: Watch your local AccuWeather forecast
"These are the largest I have seen. A few weeks ago predicted big waves so I came down but it was pouring rain and stormy. At least now the sky is clear and you can still look at the waves," said Reinhard.
Some may have set their expectations a little too high.
RELATED: Mavericks surf contest postponed until further notice
"Honestly not as intense as I thought it would be, but they are the biggest waves I have seen at Ocean Beach," Kathleen Walker from San Francisco said.
The birds almost took center stage at this nature show. The large waves seemed to kick up the bird activity, captivating the attention of people and their dogs. There was a warning in place to stay off the sand, but not everyone got the word. Those who did walk near the water said they felt safe.
"You can see there is a big stretch of sand. I didn't feel nervous. Fun to be down there to see it," Walker said.
See more photos, stories and videos on the weather.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!