Mavericks surf contest postponed until further notice

The waves are too big for surfers to take on, so Mavericks might happen Wednesday if things calm down just enough. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Mavericks surf competition is a no-go until further notice, or at least until officials deem the weather conditions consistent enough to put on an "excellent event."

Originally, the world famous contest was slated to start Monday, Dec. 17, but was pushed back due massive waves, partially fueled by a Bay Area storm.

VIDEO: Gigantic wave sweeps over surfers in Half Moon Bay ahead of Mavericks

Officials still saw potential for the event later in the week, until now.

Now, the verdict from WSL Big Wave Tour Commissioner Mike Parsons is, "the swell will be dropping through the day on Thursday and we won't have the consistency we need to run an excellent event."

Officials say January tends to be the best time, but it is unclear if they will wait that long to hold the event.


Here is the full statement from Parsons:

"We will not be running the Mavericks Challenge this week and will wait for more optimum conditions. The wind is good and conditions will be clean, but the swell will be dropping through the day on Thursday and we won't have the consistency we need to run an excellent event. With three months left in the waiting period, we are confident that we'll have better opportunities to run this event this season. January is typically the best month for Mavericks so we'll be watching things closely and hoping for a great finish to the season."


