Mavericks surf contest postponed until further notice

JUST IN: Sorry surfers. 🏄‍♀️The Mavericks Challenge will not run this week b/c of conditions.🌊The Big Wave Tour commissioner says “…we are confident that we’ll have better opportunities to run this event this season.” https://t.co/0gnlhZisHr pic.twitter.com/A47kjFNptd — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 16, 2018

The Mavericks surf competition is a no-go until further notice, or at least until officials deem the weather conditions consistent enough to put on an "excellent event."Originally, the world famous contest was slated to start Monday, Dec. 17, but was pushed back due massive waves, partially fueled by a Bay Area storm.Officials still saw potential for the event later in the week, until now.Now, the verdict from WSL Big Wave Tour Commissioner Mike Parsons is, "the swell will be dropping through the day on Thursday and we won't have the consistency we need to run an excellent event."Officials say January tends to be the best time, but it is unclear if they will wait that long to hold the event.Here is the full statement from Parsons: