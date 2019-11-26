Weather

Driving tips from CHP, Sonoma Raceway to keep you out of trouble in the rain

By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Get behind the wheel, and more than a few of us feel like racecar drivers at heart.

It may be fine in a place like Sonoma Raceway, but after raindrops hit the highways tomorrow, not so smart.

"Inevitably after the first rains, they will drive like they did all summer," said Officer Andrew Barclay of the California Highway Patrol.

STORM TIMELINE: Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days

At the Sonoma Raceway Driving School, instructor Nico Rondet described them more succinctly. "They're clueless."

Today, he demonstrated what to do if your car begins to slide on wet pavement, or enters a deep puddle at high speed. Success depends upon maintaining your car's center of gravity.

"Do nothing. Try to cut through it straight. No brakes. No acceleration. When you try to change the action, you cause the bigger problems."

TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

When cars hydroplane, drivers become passengers, essentially. If the tires have grip, however, drivers have hope.

"What it really boils down to is a coefficient of friction," said Officer Barclay. "How are those wheels gripping the highway?"

Fresh tires with deep tread can make all of the difference. If in doubt, check the wear bar between the tread. It's a little horizontal bar running perpendicular to the treads and should lie considerably below them.

The CHP had one other piece of important advice. "Make sure your windshield wipers are good," said Officer Barclay. "And, if you turn on your wipers, also turn on your lights. The easier you are to see, the less likely that another car will hit you."

See the latest Bay Area forecasts and weather updates here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersafetyrainroad safetysonoma countydrivingcar tips
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days
Bakersfield mall placed on lockdown after 2 shot, police say
Person detained, police investigate suspicious package at SF State library
SF Supervisor wants the city to approve more 24-hour public bathrooms
Tesla Model 3 catches vandal in the act in Santa Clara
SF businesses fighting to stay alive despite rent increases
Man arrested in Orinda shooting pleads not guilty to gun charges
Show More
Heading to Tahoe? Here's the best time to travel
Mountain lion roams Pacifica neighborhood
Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News