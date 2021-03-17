Dry winter could lead to serious drought, reservoir agencies taking steps

MARIN, Calif. (KGO) -- This has been a beautiful Bay Area winter for all of us, except those in the business of collecting rainfall and filling reservoirs.They have drought concerns, which means we all do. In the North Bay and elsewhere, some reservoirs that should be full at this time of year look like mud bowls instead.In Marin County, which relies on seven reservoirs for 80% of its water, the Water District board will meet Tuesday night and discuss possible restrictions, the first in decades.In the South Bay, the Santa Clara Valley Water District held a press conference Tuesday asking residents to step up their conservationTo the north in Sonoma County, water agency officials talked about this being California's driest period since before the 1976-1977 megadrought.Put all of these factors together; it means pray for rain, or do a dance and hope for a "Miracle March."