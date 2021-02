More than half of CA in 'severe' drought mode, 31% in 'extreme,' including parts of North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ninety-nine percent of the state is dry, according to ABC Seven News Meteorologist Mike Nicco More than half of the state is in severe drought mode and 31% is in the extreme drought conditions which includes part of the North Bay.The Bay Area is abnormally dry right now, but that should have changed in January and February as they are typically our wettest months.The past two months were below average with rain. But the rain deficit traces back to October of last year.Santa Rosa is down 62% with precipitation and San Francisco is 59% below average. Oakland, San Jose and Livermore are down by a similar percentage.Nicco says our California reservoirs are also historically below average. The Sierra snowpack could help replenish the reservoirs, but even that is below average at 64%.So, what does that mean? "It means we're going to have tough time this summer with fire season and the possibility of drought and water rationing," said Nicco. "Maybe not that extreme, but definitely conservation coming into play."Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now yond