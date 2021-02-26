SAN FRANCISCO -- Ninety-nine percent of the state is dry, according to ABC Seven News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
More than half of the state is in severe drought mode and 31% is in the extreme drought conditions which includes part of the North Bay.
The Bay Area is abnormally dry right now, but that should have changed in January and February as they are typically our wettest months.
RELATED: No rain for 2 weeks? Record high temperatures possible in Bay Area next week, forecast shows
The past two months were below average with rain. But the rain deficit traces back to October of last year.
Santa Rosa is down 62% with precipitation and San Francisco is 59% below average. Oakland, San Jose and Livermore are down by a similar percentage.
RELATED: Dry start to 2020 has some in the Bay Area worried about drought
Nicco says our California reservoirs are also historically below average. The Sierra snowpack could help replenish the reservoirs, but even that is below average at 64%.
So, what does that mean? "It means we're going to have tough time this summer with fire season and the possibility of drought and water rationing," said Nicco. "Maybe not that extreme, but definitely conservation coming into play."
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/shareyond
More than half of CA in 'severe' drought mode, 31% in 'extreme,' including parts of North Bay
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News