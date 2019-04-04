San Francisco Giants warn of possible delay to start of home opener due to rain

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bring the rain gear, the poncho and hope for the best -- a late season storm is still on track to impact the Giants' home opener, according to ABC7 Weather Anchor Lisa Argen.
"In San Francisco, that means the rain will be coming down around 1 p.m.," said Argen. "Unfortunately, the timing of this puts Friday's game in either a rain delay or maybe even a wash out."
The team released a statement warning that the start of the home opener may be delayed due to the weather. "Our home opener is one of the most special games for our fans, and we intend to play the game on Friday. Given the inclement weather in the forecast, there may be a possible delay with the scheduled start time. Oracle Park gates will open at 11:05 a.m., regardless of the start time. We are closely monitoring the forecast and will provide regular updates as information becomes available. Beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, we will provide hourly updates via the official Twitter account @SFGiants, sfgiants.com and KNBR 680. "
Expect a rainy and breezy Friday afternoon.
"The timing of the cold front brings the heaviest rain between late morning and earlier afternoon," said Argen. "So, between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., we are looking at the rainfall accompanying the passage of the cold front, which means moderate to heavy rain at times."
In other parts of the Bay Area, the heaviest rain will be in the North Bay with 3/4 of an inch, according to Argen's AccuWeather forecast.
"Rainfall amounts will trail off in the South Bay," said Argen.
Earlier in the week, the AccuWeather forecast showed a weak Atmospheric River heading to the Bay Area. Now, the storm appears to be significantly weaker, according to Argen.
