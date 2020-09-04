heat

Labor Day weekend heat wave: Here's where you can stay cool in Santa Clara Co.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A heat wave is moving into the Bay Area, bringing triple-digit temperatures this Labor Day weekend.

People are stocking up on fans to cool down and generators, just in case CAL ISO calls for rolling power outages.

San Jose residents were out at San Pedro Square Friday morning, enjoying the weekly farmers market - enjoying the last bit of cooler weather before the heat wave moves in.

"I'm really concerned about the hot weather again because we had it not that long ago," said Lisa Kester. "My electric bill is definitely going up because of the air conditioning and I can't go without it. It just gets too hot."

Weekend plans? Staying inside and cranking up the A.C., for those lucky enough to have it.

"We'll have the air conditioning cranked up and we like to just stay indoors," said Debbie Hutto.

The ACE Hardware store in San Jose is already out of large fans, with several other items to keep comfortable during hot temperatures going fast.

"The fan stock is a little lean, but generators, water, misters, hoses... we're pretty solid on all that stuff right now," said Mike Francis, store manager.

Francis also said pools were hard to come by as people have been purchasing just about anything that will help them keep cool.

Just a mile away, the Centennial Recreation Center is preparing to open over the holiday weekend as a cooling center.

The cooling center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Capacity is limited because of COVID-19.

"We have a maximum capacity of 10 (people) in this space. Everyone (will be) 6 feet apart - the chairs are distanced 6 feet apart," said Bobbi Stevenson with the Centennial Recreation Center.

Cooling centers in Santa Clara County:



City of Cupertino:
Sunday, Sept. 6 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 1:00 pm - 8 p.m.
Cupertino Senior Center
21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, CA 95014

City of Gilroy
Saturday, Sept. 5 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Gilroy Library
350 W 6th St., Gilroy, CA 95020

City of Morgan Hill
Saturday Sept. 5 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The Centennial Recreation Center
171 W Edmundson Ave., Morgan Hill, CA 95037

City of Mountain View
Sunday, Sept. 6 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Community Center
201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040

City of San Jose
Sunday, Sept. 6 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m

Roosevelt Community Center
901 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA 95116

Mayfair Community Center
2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose, CA 95116

Southside Community Center
5585 Cottle Rd, San Jose, CA 95123

City of Santa Clara
Saturday, Sept. 5 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Santa Clara Senior Center
1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

City of Saratoga
Saturday, Sept. 5 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga, CA 95070

City of Sunnyvale
Sunday, Sept. 6 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Murphy Park Building
260 N Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086

