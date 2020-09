Labor Day weekend heat wave: Here's where you can stay cool in Santa Clara Co.

EMBED >More News Videos Though heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, the CDC says many people still succumb to extreme heat every year. Here's a look at the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and how to treat those affected.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A heat wave is moving into the Bay Area, bringing triple-digit temperatures this Labor Day weekend.People are stocking up on fans to cool down and generators, just in case CAL ISO calls for rolling power outages San Jose residents were out at San Pedro Square Friday morning, enjoying the weekly farmers market - enjoying the last bit of cooler weather before the heat wave moves in."I'm really concerned about the hot weather again because we had it not that long ago," said Lisa Kester. "My electric bill is definitely going up because of the air conditioning and I can't go without it. It just gets too hot."Weekend plans? Staying inside and cranking up the A.C., for those lucky enough to have it."We'll have the air conditioning cranked up and we like to just stay indoors," said Debbie Hutto.The ACE Hardware store in San Jose is already out of large fans, with several other items to keep comfortable during hot temperatures going fast."The fan stock is a little lean, but generators, water, misters, hoses... we're pretty solid on all that stuff right now," said Mike Francis, store manager.Francis also said pools were hard to come by as people have been purchasing just about anything that will help them keep cool.Just a mile away, the Centennial Recreation Center is preparing to open over the holiday weekend as a cooling center.The cooling center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Capacity is limited because of COVID-19."We have a maximum capacity of 10 (people) in this space. Everyone (will be) 6 feet apart - the chairs are distanced 6 feet apart," said Bobbi Stevenson with the Centennial Recreation Center.Sunday, Sept. 6 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 1:00 pm - 8 p.m.Cupertino Senior Center21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, CA 95014Saturday, Sept. 5 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.Gilroy Library350 W 6th St., Gilroy, CA 95020Saturday Sept. 5 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.The Centennial Recreation Center171 W Edmundson Ave., Morgan Hill, CA 95037Sunday, Sept. 6 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.Community Center201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040Sunday, Sept. 6 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.mRoosevelt Community Center901 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA 95116Mayfair Community Center2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose, CA 95116Southside Community Center5585 Cottle Rd, San Jose, CA 95123Saturday, Sept. 5 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.Santa Clara Senior Center1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050Saturday, Sept. 5 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.Saratoga Library13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga, CA 95070Sunday, Sept. 6 - Monday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.Murphy Park Building260 N Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086