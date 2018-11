High Surf Advisory continues at Bay Area beaches

Today's storm is bringing flooding and dangerous surf conditions to the Bay Area.The National Weather Service has put out a High Surf Advisory for all Bay Area beaches until 4 a.m. Friday. A Wind Advisory is also in effect through the afternoon.Today's storm ranks 2-moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale You can expect strong rip currents, large run-up waves and localized beach erosion. With waves this big, you never want to turn your back to the ocean.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now