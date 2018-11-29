WEATHER

High Surf Advisory continues at Bay Area beaches

Today's storm is bringing flooding and dangerous surf conditions to the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

Today's storm is bringing flooding and dangerous surf conditions to the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service has put out a High Surf Advisory for all Bay Area beaches until 4 a.m. Friday. A Wind Advisory is also in effect through the afternoon.

RADAR: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

Today's storm ranks 2-moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

You can expect strong rip currents, large run-up waves and localized beach erosion. With waves this big, you never want to turn your back to the ocean.

